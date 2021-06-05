🏊♀️ Steward Finishes Day One at 2021 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials
OMAHA, Neb. – Kansas junior Kate Steward made her 2021 Olympic Swim Trials debut on Saturday morning in Omaha, Nebraska, swimming in the 100-meter breaststroke. Steward, qualifying in both the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke, was one of 1,543 total swimmers to have achieved at least one Wave I Trials standard since November 2018.
Steward began the day with prelims at 10 a.m. where she finished with a time of 1:10.44 that was fast enough to qualify for the A Final in the evening session. The Bartlesville, Oklahoma native swam in lane two of the finals and forged ahead to a 50-meter split with a time of 33.55. Steward pushed through the last 50-meters to end with a final time of 1:10.71 finishing fifth.
"It was a really good first day. Kate had two solid races today in the prelims and finals. She has set herself up well for the 200-meter breaststroke on Monday."Clark Campbell, Kansas Head Coach
Steward will take to the pool again on Monday morning to swim in the prelims of the 200-meter breaststroke in Wave I. Action is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the pool with the 200-meter breaststroke being the third women’s event of the day and are available to watch on a livestream at either USASwimming.com or NBCOlympics.com. Finals are scheduled for 7 p.m. that evening being broadcast live on the Olympic Channel.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Trials were split into two waves to allow all qualifying athletes to compete. The top two finishers of Wave I for each event will advance to Wave II that runs June 13-20.