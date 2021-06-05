🏊‍♀️ Steward Finishes Day One at 2021 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

OMAHA, Neb. – Kansas junior Kate Steward made her 2021 Olympic Swim Trials debut on Saturday morning in Omaha, Nebraska, swimming in the 100-meter breaststroke. Steward, qualifying in both the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke, was one of 1,543 total swimmers to have achieved at least one Wave I Trials standard since November 2018.

Steward began the day with prelims at 10 a.m. where she finished with a time of 1:10.44 that was fast enough to qualify for the A Final in the evening session. The Bartlesville, Oklahoma native swam in lane two of the finals and forged ahead to a 50-meter split with a time of 33.55. Steward pushed through the last 50-meters to end with a final time of 1:10.71 finishing fifth.