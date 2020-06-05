📸 Through The Lens | Three of a Kind

Kansas Athletics staff photographer Jeff Jacobsen shares his memories of what he saw “Through the Lens” from his 23-year career with the Jayhawks.

Imagine how Kansas head tennis coach Todd Chapman felt when he thanked three players on Senior Day in April 2019. Nina Khmelnitckaia, Anastasia Rychagova and Janet Koch had to make the coach feel like the miners of old in California crying out, “Gold! I have struck gold!”

I know I struck gold photographing the trio for four years. Their intensity always stood out and made them three of a kind. They never held back an ounce of effort to help the team. Each garnered the collegiate No. 1 ranking in singles or doubles at some point in their careers. By the end of their final season, every match meant something that KU tennis had not seen in 20 years.

They helped lead the Jayhawks to four years of NCAA Championship action. They won the 2019 Big 12 Tennis Championship in Lawrence with a stirring victory over Texas. A deep run into the NCAA team and individual championships wrapped up their distinguished careers.

Khmelnitckaia and Rychagova arrived from Moscow, Russia. Koch from Durbanville, South Africa. Each left as All-Americans.

The tall and lean Khmelnitckaia always bounded around the court, leaping and pumping her fists with a carefree joy that brought smiles to every fan’s face. Tears flowed freely, though, after the hardest-fought matches. That made Nina an even greater fan favorite. She teamed with both Rychagova and Koch in doubles and never missed a beat.

Rychagova seethed with emotion over every shot. It was easy to discern whether she was playing well or not. Former assistant head coach Caroline Lilley studied Nas, her nickname, intensely throughout her key matches. Lilley was always encouraging, yet, at times, needed to be quite stern as Nas’ mood sagged. On the court, Nas would squat deeply with a clenched fist and explode to full height with a shattering roar of delight over a critical point won.

Koch contained her emotions more than the other two. The growing intensity that built as matches wore on was evident in her face and body. Janet seemed to will her way through matches. Her emotional outbursts were more a release of steam from a pressure cooker masked by a friendly smile. Janet displayed ease off the court and enjoyed seeing Laura and me together. She kindly corrected me for improperly pronouncing the South African tonal inflections of her first name.

Together, they were a delight to photograph. Each appreciated the photographs and complimented my efforts often. Eventually, I mastered the pronunciation of Janet’s name and learned to spell the others’ last names without having to check a roster every time.