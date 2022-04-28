🎾Titova, Ngounoue Named All-Big 12

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas redshirt freshman Maria Titova has been selected as a first-team All-Big 12 singles selection, the conference announced Thursday afternoon. In addition, senior Malkia Ngounoue was named second-team All-Big 12 singles.

Titova, a freshman from Volzhsky, Russia, has been a huge part of the Jayhawks’ success this season. Titova has played No. 1 in the singles lineup in every Big 12 dual match for a record of 4-2 during the regular season and went 1-1 in the Big 12 Championship. Overall, Titova went 19-8 on the season, picking up conference wins against TCU, West Virginia, Iowa State and two against Baylor.

Titova had two different six-match winning streaks this season, and finished the season going 6-2 in her final eight matches with her only losses coming to No. 3 Peyton Stearns from Texas and No. 10 Layne Sleeth from Oklahoma.

Ngounoue is a senior from Washington, D.C. and has had a great impact in Kansas’ wins. Ngounoue played in the second hole in the lineup in every Big 12 dual match for a record of 3-3 in conference play during the regular season and was unable to finish her two matches in the Big 12 Championship. Her performances led to her selection on the All-Big 12 singles second-team. She went 19-13 overall on the season.

Titova and Ngounoue also made a strong doubles pair this season, going 11-8.

The duo will look to continue their winning ways in singles and doubles play next week at the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Show is set for Monday, May 2, where the 25th-ranked Jayhawks will travel for Regionals.