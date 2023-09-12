🏐 Jayhawks Win Fourth Straight with 3-0 Victory Over Oral Roberts

With the win, Kansas won its fourth-straight match and improved to 6-1 on the season, while Oral Roberts fell to 2-8.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – It was a complete team effort as 18 different members of the No. 20 Kansas volleyball team contributed to a 3-0 sweep of Oral Roberts (25-15, 25-14, 25-15) Tuesday night in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Despite the visiting Golden Eagles coming in hot by running up a three-point lead to kick off the match, KU found its footing on the Jayhawks’ home court. The momentum shifted with a big block by Mykayla Myers and London Davis that put KU up 12-9, and the rest of the match was a breeze from there.

Jayhawk fans got to witness some new faces in the mix as freshman Aisha Aiono entered the game in the first, making her collegiate debut. She was joined by partner-in-blocking freshman Ellie Schneider, who racked up her first collegiate statistics in three kills and one block.

Seniors Kim Whetstone and Kaiti Parks were subbed in along with sophomore Rhian Swanson and all had a hand in the Kansas attack. Swanson surpassed a new season-best in the kills column with her team-high six total, while Whetstone and Parks each added stats to their line for the first time this season.

Mainstays like junior Camryn Turner, 27 assists, two aces and six digs and junior Ayah Elnady, five kills and three aces, still had a significant impact in the match.