🏐 Kansas Adds Two Graduate Transfers to 2023 Roster

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Ray Bechard announced the addition of transfers Reagan Cooper and Mykayla Myers to the 2023 Kansas Volleyball signing class. Cooper will be joining the Jayhawks from Texas Tech, while Myers will be transferring in from TCU.

The duo will join Aisha Aiono, Raegan Burns and Ellie Schneider, the three incoming freshmen that were signed by the volleyball program back in November 2022.