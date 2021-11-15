🏐 Volleyball Signs Four for 2022 share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Volleyball has added four players during the early signing period as head coach Ray Bechard has announced the additions of Katie Dalton, Brynn Kirsch, Molly McCarthy and Rhian Swanson for the 2022 season. McCarthy and Swanson will join the Jayhawks in January and practice with the team in the spring semester, while Dalton and Kirsch will come to KU as freshmen next fall. Swanson will stay within the state as she comes to KU from McPherson, Kansas, while Dalton comes from Parker, Colorado. Kirsch is coming to Kansas from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and McCarthy is from Rancho Mirage, California.

"This class combines outstanding volleyball talent and high-end character which will allow these young women to positively impact our volleyball program on and off the floor for years to come." Head Coach Ray Bechard

"Katie is a high-level setting prospect who is extremely competitive. Her length, foot speed and decision making will create an opportunity for her to impact our volleyball program immediately." Ray Bechard

Katie Dalton Setter, 6-1, Fr.-HS Parker, Colo. (Chaparral HS) Notes: First Team AVCA High School All-America in 2021…Member of the Colorado Class 5A State Championship team in 2018…Plays for head coach Amanda West…Four-time league champions in high school…Comes from a volleyball family… Sister Nicole Dalton played setter for Texas from 2012-16… Sister Julianna Dalton played outside hitter for Washington State in 2020…Cousin Sarah Ammerman played at Texas A&M from 2006-09 and then played professionally…Cousin Ryan Ammerman played on the United States Men’s National Team from 2010-15…Cousin Emma Ammerman currently plays at Pepperdine…Played for FRVC Club team.

"Brynn has outstanding platform skills and she is an elite back-court defender. She plays with great enthusiasm and intensity. She will have a significant impact on our pass and serve game." Ray Bechard

Brynn Kirsch Defensive Specialist/Libero, 5-8, Fr.-HS Sioux Falls, S.D. (Lincoln HS) Notes: Honorable Mention AVCA High School All-America in 2021…AVCA Best and Brightest Second Team as a senior…First Team All-State as a junior…Second Team All-State as a sophomore…Over 1,000 digs her junior year…Set the school record for most aces in a match with 11…Under Armour All-America Watchlist…AVCA Phenom Watchlist…Ultra Ankle JVA Watchlist…Plays for head coach Erinn Thorson at Lincoln HS…All-Region team as a senior…Played club volleyball for Kairos Elite 18 Adidas…AP Scholar Award…National Seal of Biliteracy.

"Molly has good length for the libero position, which allows her to have great defensive range. She is an outstanding competitor who teammates at a high level and has the unique ability to make those around her better." Ray Bechard

Molly McCarthy Defensive Specialist/Libero, 5-11, Fr.-HS Rancho Mirage, Calif. (Palm Desert HS) Notes: Two-sport standout at Palm Desert HS, earning five combined letters in volleyball and basketball…State Finalist in volleyball in 2019… Won three combined Desert Empire League championships, winning twice in volleyball (2019, 2021) and once in basketball (2018-19)…Has recorded more than 1,000 digs for her career, including a single-season school record with 549…Two-time First Team All-League selection and currently awaiting awards for 2021…Two-time honorable mention all-league and Defensive Player of the Year in basketball…Coached by Becca Brown at Palm Desert HS…Played club volleyball for Forza1 North…Comes from a long lineage of Jayhawks…Great great uncle Howard Engleman was a Kansas Basketball All-American…Brother Charlie McCarthy is currently a member of the Kansas Men’s Basketball program…Other Jayhawks in her family include: mother, father, grandmother (x2), grandfather, five cousins, great great uncle and great aunt.

"Rhian has an opportunity to be an elite Big 12 attacker. She will also be a point scorer with her ability to block at a high level, and will also impact the game with her back-row attacking." Ray Bechard