🏀 Women’s Hoops to Visit TCU Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to Fort Worth, Texas for a Big 12 matchup against TCU on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Tipoff from Schollmaier Arena is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Chuck LaMendola (play-by-play) and Jada Curtis (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas improved to 11-10 on the year with its 67-53 victory over Big 12 newcomer BYU on Jan. 31 in Lawrence. The win improved Kansas to 9-1 at Allen Fieldhouse this season, which includes a 4-1 mark in conference home games.

Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with one of her best career performances, totaling 25 points, 22 rebounds and five blocked shots in the win over BYU. It was her 36th career double-double, which ranks third in school history, and she surpassed 900 career rebounds in the game.

The Jayhawks head to Fort Worth in search of their first conference road win. KU is 0-5 in Big 12 road games and 1-7 in true road games overall this season. Kansas has defeated TCU on the road in each of the past two seasons, improving to 3-8 all-time against the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. TCU leads the all-time series 16-11, but KU has won five of the past seven meetings between the teams.

The Jayhawks have faced six nationally ranked opponents this season and KU holds the No. 3 Strength of Schedule in the country, according to the latest NET Rankings through games of Jan. 31. Kansas is 1-5 against ranked opponents, highlighted by an 87-66 victory over then-No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 10. The win was KU’s first league win of the season and the Jayhawks’ first win over a top-five opponent since 2009.

After starting the season 14-0, TCU enters Saturday’s contest with an overall record of 15-5. The Horned Frogs are 2-7 in Big 12 play, however, after forfeiting games against No. 7 Kansas State and No. 24 Iowa State due to injuries.

With 25 points and 22 rebounds against BYU, Jackson recorded the first 20-point, 20-rebound game by a Jayhawk since 2015 and the third by a Kansas women’s basketball player since the start of the 1981-82 season. Chelsea Gardner was the last Jayhawk to do it, having exactly 20 points and 20 rebounds in KU’s 65-59 victory over West Virginia on Jan. 24, 2015. Before that, Tracy Claxton was the last Jayhawk to accomplish the feat, opening the 1981-82 season with 36 points and 28 rebounds in a 117-38 win over Pacific Christian on Nov. 21, 1981.

Jackson’s 22 rebounds represent a new career-high and it marked the fifth time she’s grabbed more than 20 rebounds in a game while at Kansas. Jackson added five blocked shots, giving her 258 for her career, which is 11 shy of the school record of 269, set by Lisa Tate from 1991-94.

S’Mya Nichols scored in double figures for the ninth-straight game and 18th time this season as she totaled 17 points against BYU. A two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week this season, Nichols leads the Jayhawks at 14.2 points per game, which is third in school history for scoring average by a freshman.

After scoring a season-high 21 points at Oklahoma on Jan. 27, Wyvette Mayberry went for 11 points and a season-high five steals against BYU. Mayberry raised her scoring average back into double figures at 10.0 points per game, which ranks fifth on the team.

Zakiyah Franklin had a streak of six-straight games scoring in double figures snapped vs. BYU, but she has moved to within three points of matching Lynn Pride for No. 8 on KU’s career scoring list with 1,771 career points.

Up Next

Kansas welcomes another new Big 12 Conference opponent to Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday, Feb. 8, as Houston comes to Lawrence for the first time. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.