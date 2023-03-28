⛳️Jayhawks Take 7th at Duck Invitational

EUGENE, Ore. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team completed play at the Duck Invitational at Eugene Country Club on Tuesday and finished in seventh place in the 14-team field.

The Jayhawks finished +34, just one shot outside of the Top 5. Host Oregon (ranked No. 28) won the event at -3, followed by Oregon State (+5), No. 23 Colorado State (+17), San Jose State (+31) and Colorado and UTEP (both +33).

Gunnar Broin finished as the top finisher for Kansas, tying for 18th place at +7, notching the sixth time this season he has ended an event in the Top 20. Junior Davis Cooper had the low round of the day for Kansas in the third round with a 1-over 72. He finished tied for 22nd at +8 overall.

“The golf course played hard today and we just didn’t play well. Obviously when you get beat by one stroke by two teams, you think of a lot of strokes we waisted. Said Head Coach Jamie Bermel. We just played a little loose today and this course will punish you.”

Fellow junior William Duquette finished inside the Top 40, tying for 37th at +12, while Will King finished tied for 41st at +13. Cecil Belisle tied for 64th, while Zach Sokolosky, playing as an individual, finished tied for 55th.

Facing difficult conditions for the second straight day, the Jayhawks battled the cold and wind for a top-half finish. The squad had to finish up its second round Tuesday morning, before moving onto the final round.

“We need to regroup and get ready for Arizona as it is a quick turnaround.” – Head Coach Jamie Bermel

Broin had the low round of Round 2 with a 1-under 70 that included six birdies on his card after overcoming an opening double bogey. Broin shot a 77 in the final round to finish at seven-over for the tournament. Cooper’s 72 in Round 3 featured three birdies. Cooper shot a 2-under 35 on the back-nine with two birdies and no bogeys. He picked up birdies at the par-three 12th and the par-four 15th.

King had the second-best score in the final round with a 2-over 73 that included a birdie on No. 10.

The Jayhawks head to Chandler, Arizona, to play in the Cowboy Classic hosted by Wyoming April 3rd and 4th.