Jayhawk head coach Bill Self admits that this year was tough on everyone, especially the players. Self felt bad for his guys, especially the ones who had never experienced Allen Fieldhouse at its finest. Covid-19 had taken that away. In spite of all of those circumstances, the Jayhawks advanced to their 49th NCAA Tournament and their 31st consecutive appearance in 2021 with a 21-9 record, and was one of only two teams to beat eventual national champion Baylor in 2020-21. As Self puts the 2020-21 season in his rearview mirror, the pride in this year’s team in how they persevered through trying circumstances is hard to contain. It truly was a season like no other.

Join host Wayne Simien for the ninth episode in season two of The Jayhawker Podcast – 2020-21, A Season Like No Other