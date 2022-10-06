⚽️ Baylor Scores in Final Minutes to Beat Kansas

WACO, Texas — The Kansas Jayhawks fell 3-2 to the Baylor Bears on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field. Baylor’s Reneta Vargas scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 90th minute.

Baylor found itself ahead 1-0 in the first half when Vargas scored her first goal of the game in the 17th minute. A turnover in the middle of the field led to the opportunity for the Bears.

Kansas responded right away with a goal from freshman forward Lexi Watts in the 20th minute. The goal was assisted by junior forward Shira Elinav and super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers. Elinav passed the ball to Childers in the middle of the field and Childers sent a through ball into the box for Watts to finish. Kansas and Baylor were tied 1-1 at the half.

Almost immediately to begin the second half, Kansas took a 2-1 lead. In the 49th minute, freshman forward Maree Shinkle took a corner kick and sent it to the back post where Elinav was able to get her head on the ball and put it past the goalkeeper. The goal was Elinav’s team-high seventh score of the season.

The Jayhawks held that 2-1 lead for almost the entire second half. Baylor went on to score an equalizer in the 88th minute off the head of Ashley Merrill. Then, in the 90th minute Vargas scored her second goal to give Baylor the victory.

KU dropped to 7-6-1 on the season and 0-3-1 in Big 12 play, while Baylor improved to 3-6-2 on the year and 1-2 in conference play.

Kansas will head to Austin to play No. 22 Texas on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Longhorn Network.