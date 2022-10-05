🏌️‍♂️ Broin Finishes T5, Jayhawks Take 7th at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational

FAYETEVILLE, Ark. –The Kansas Men’s Golf Team wrapped up play at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday, finishing 7th with a 286-310-298-894 (+30) in a competitive 11-team field at Blessings Golf Club.

Kansas shot a 298 (+10) on Wednesday after firing their lowest round of -2 (286) on Monday. The event was won by Texas A&M, who shot -11, followed by Ole Miss (+9) and host Arkansas (+11) to round out the top 3.

“As a team we played way better today,” said Head Coach Jamie Bermel. “Proud of the way our guys fought today. Wind was swirling around and we played fairly steady all day.”

The Jayhawks were led by junior Gunnar Broin, who shot a 65-71-78-214 to finish tied for 5th at -2. Broin’s -7 (65) on Monday was good for his career-low at the collegiate level, also tying the record (-7) at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational for a single round. Broin made his mark on Tuesday when he holed out for eagle from over 200 yards on hole 7, a long par-4 playing just over 500 yards. The Minnesota native shot a 78 (+6) on the final day, finishing T5 for his second consecutive top 5 finish.

“Gunnar didn’t have his best stuff today,” said Bermel. “He still had a tremendous week in a very good field. Cecil (Belisle) had a very solid final round as well.”

Belisle appeared in his fourth tournament as a Jayhawk, carding a 77-79-71-227 to finish tied for 36th at +11. Belisle put together a solid final round at -1, marking two birdies with just one bogey on his card. Junior Sion Audrain made his season debut this week, posting a 75-77-76-228 to finish tied for 34th at +12. Audrain played steady golf all three days, closing out his final round with an eagle on the 15th hole.

Junior Davis Cooper opened the tournament with a 70 (-2), followed by a second round 83 (+11) and final round 77 (+5) to finished +14, tied for 42nd. William Duquette posted a 76-88-74-238, finishing 54th at +22.

Hank Lierz, Zach Sokolosky and Will King competed in the Washburn Invitational at the Topeka Country Club on Monday and Tuesday. The tournament included 36 holes Monday and 18 on Tuesday. Lierz finished 8th at the event, posting a 74-69-75-218 (+5). Sokolosky posted a 74-74-73-221 (+8) to finish T11. King also finished T11, carding a 75-75-73-221 (+8).

“Time to get back to work and prepare for Big 12 Match Play,” Bermel said.

The Jayhawks will play next on Oct. 17-19 at the Big 12 Match Play in Houston, Texas.