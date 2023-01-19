🥎 Bruno Unanimously Selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Sophomore Olivia Bruno was unanimously selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, which was announced by the league on Thursday.

An All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Freshman Team selection last season, Bruno was one of five unanimous selections to the team, which was voted on by Big 12 conference coaches.

In 2022, Bruno ranked sixth in the Big 12 in slugging percentage (.687), fifth in home runs (13) and eighth in both RBIs (44) and OPS (1.120). Bruno led the Jayhawks in home runs, batting average and RBIs. She also had 13 multi-hit games last season, including a career-high three hits at Texas Tech (Apr. 1), vs. Central Arkansas (May 2) and vs. Baylor (May 25). In the postseason, Bruno was named to the NISC All-Tournament team after hitting three home runs in six games in the tournament.