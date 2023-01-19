🥎 Bruno Unanimously Selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Sophomore Olivia Bruno was unanimously selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, which was announced by the league on Thursday.
An All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Freshman Team selection last season, Bruno was one of five unanimous selections to the team, which was voted on by Big 12 conference coaches.
In 2022, Bruno ranked sixth in the Big 12 in slugging percentage (.687), fifth in home runs (13) and eighth in both RBIs (44) and OPS (1.120). Bruno led the Jayhawks in home runs, batting average and RBIs. She also had 13 multi-hit games last season, including a career-high three hits at Texas Tech (Apr. 1), vs. Central Arkansas (May 2) and vs. Baylor (May 25). In the postseason, Bruno was named to the NISC All-Tournament team after hitting three home runs in six games in the tournament.
"Olivia is very deserving of the Preseason All-Big 12 recognition. She had a great freshman year and finished out very strong at the NISC postseason tournament. She works extremely hard on and off the field, so I look forward to watching her continue to elevate her game."Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
Bruno also started six games in the circle, finishing with an ERA of 4.72, which was second-best on the team. In 29.2 innings pitched, she struck out 12 batters, the third-most strikeouts by a Jayhawk last season.
Bruno and the Jayhawks open the season on Thursday, Feb. 9th vs. Long Beach State in the Candrea Classic, where Kansas will play five games. Following this tournament, Kansas will travel to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to participate in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, the only college softball tournament held outside of the United States.
To open the home season, Kansas will host back-to-back tournaments at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence, Kan. The first tournament is the Jayhawk Invitational on March 10-11, followed by the Rock Chalk Challenge on March 16-19. Kansas will play a total of 19 games at Arrocha Ballpark. Season tickets for Kansas Softball are on sale now and can be purchased here.