🏐 Caroline Bien Claims All-American Recognition

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien has received honorable mention for the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American Team. Bien becomes the 10th Jayhawk to receive an All-American selection from the AVCA.

This marks the first All-American recognition for the Jayhawks since 2017, when Kelsie Payne was named to the Third Team while Ainise Havili and Madison Rigdon received Honorable Mentions.

Bien was previously named the AVCA Regional Freshman of the Year and the Big 12 Freshman of the year. She earned a spot on the All-Region Team as well as the All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Rookie Team. She was also named to the Pittsburgh Regional Team following her performance in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Bien ended her first season at Kansas leading the team with 336 kills and finished with the second-highest number of points at 385.5, following super-senior Jenny Mosser’s 388.

The Jayhawks returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017, and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015. In the tournament, Bien led the team in kills in its victories over No. 19 Oregon in the first round and No. 20 Creighton in the second round. She added seven more kills in the loss against No. 3 Pittsburgh, bringing her total to 41 kills in the three games of postseason play.