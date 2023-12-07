🏀 Dominick Puni Named Polynesian Player of the Year Finalist

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior offensive lineman Dominick Puni is one of 10 finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. The award is presented annually by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

Puni, who is of Samoan Ancestry, is in his second season at Kansas and started all 12 games for the Jayhawks at left tackle in 2023. He was named All-Big 12 First Team this season after helping pave the way for KU’s rushing attack, which ranks fourth in the Big 12 by averaging 211.3 yards per game. The Jayhawks also have the No. 4 scoring offense in the Big 12 at 33.6 points per game and rank fourth in the league with 15 sacks allowed.

A native of St. Charles, Missouri, Puni has not allowed any quarterback sacks in 745 snaps played this season, according to PFF. He also has a 90.5 grade in pass blocking, which ranks third among FBS tackles. Since transferring to Kansas prior to the 2022 season, Puni has started all 25 games for the Jayhawks, and he has earned All-Big 12 honors in each year.

The Finalists were selected from a Watch List of nearly 100 players by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee. The winner of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 14, 2023. The formal presentation of the Award will be held at the 2024 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner (January 20, 2024) and they will be recognized during the Polynesian Bowl (January 19, 2024).