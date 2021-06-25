👟 Finley Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. — Mason Finley is headed back to the Olympics.

The former Kansas standout and current volunteer assistant coach for the Jayhawks, Finley took top honors in the Men’s Discus on Friday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field, qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Finley had a throw of 63.07m (206-11 ft), outlasting Reggie Jagers III, who had a throw of 62.61.

This Jayhawk is Tokyo Bound! 🇺🇸 Congratulations to Mason Finley on qualifying for @TeamUSA in the discus at the U.S. Olympic Trials!#TrackFieldTrials21 #KUtrack pic.twitter.com/7o4tWPaX22 — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) June 26, 2021

Friday’s qualification marks the second time Finley has made the Olympic team. He also qualified for the 2016 team and made the finals of the Rio Olympics, eventually finishing 11th overall. Finley entered the trials with the third-best U.S. mark this season, but took the top spot after a strong finish Friday night.

During his brilliant Jayhawk career, Finley was an Outdoor All-American in both the shot put and the discus for three straight seasons from 2010 to 2012. He also earned Indoor All-American honors in the shot put in 2010 and 2011.

He owns the school record for the indoor shot put and is second all-time in the outdoor.

Finley joins Bryce Hoppel as former Jayhawks to qualify for the Tokyo Games. Hoppel qualified earlier this week in the 800 meters, finishing third in the finals. Like Finley, Hoppel serves as a volunteer assistant for the Jayhawks.