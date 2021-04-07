🛶 First Varsity Eight Named Big 12 Co-Boat of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas rowing has garnered back-to-back weekly honors by the Big 12, with the First Varsity Eight being named the Co-Boat of the Week.

"What stood out more than the end result was the growth of this crew from their close loss to OU last week to handling the tough water conditions we had in Sarasota."

This past weekend at the Sunshine State Invite in Sarasota, Florida the crew of Heidi Burns (coxswain), Abigail Benedict, Kai Alexander, Maggie Habben, Savannah Skack, Laurel Salisbury, Julia Isbell, Paige Wheeler and Lauren Fee (bow) finished third with a time of 7:46.45. The Jayhawks contested second-place Clemson at 7:36.88 and winning UCF with a mark of 7:31.67 while handling the tough water conditions through the seven-lane race.

"Through tough conditions they raced with better rhythm and better executed their race plan."

This is the second honor of the season for Kansas and marks the second-consecutive weekly honor.

The Jayhawks will be back in action on Saturday, April 24 in Solon, Iowa.