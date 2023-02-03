👟 Gibbens' Meet Record Highlights Day One of Husker Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track and field opened its competition at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday, highlighted by junior Chandler Gibbens running a meet record 14:05.31 to win the 5,000 meters.

Gibbens’ time of 14:05.31 broke the 5,000 meter Husker Invitational meet record set of 14:06.51 by Stephen Samoei of UTEP in 2007. His time was a new personal best and marks the No. 9 performance in KU indoor history.

In the men’s pole vault, sophomore Clayton Simms continued his strong start to the 2023 indoor season, where he jumped 5.55m (18-2.5 ft.) to win the event. Freshman Ashton Barkdull also cleared a personal best of 5.35m (17-6.5 ft.) to place second, while junior Andrew Saloga place fourth by jumping 5.20m (17-0.25 ft.).

In the women’s 60 meter hurdles preliminary, senior Gabrielle Gibson ran away with the fastest time of 8.27, which qualified her for Saturday’s finals.

Friday also marked the start of the men’s heptathlon, where freshman Tayton Klien stands in fourth with 3,065 points after a day’s work. Sophomore Alex Jung stands in fifth with 3,037 points.

Day two of the Husker Invitational will continue on Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m.