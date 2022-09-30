👟 Gibbens Leads Jayhawks at Gans Creek Classic

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Junior Chandler Gibbens finished in second place with a personal-best time of 23:39.1 in the 8K to lead Kansas men’s cross country to fifth-place finish at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, on Friday, Sept. 30.

Gibbens continued his season-long streak of finishing in the top five. He started off the season by winning the Bob Timmons Classic 6K (18:21.6), then finished second with a time of 24:10.8 at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Neb.

As a team, the men finished fifth overall by scoring 183 points. Six Kansas runners placed within the top 90, led by personal-best times from sophomore Peter Walsdorf (25th, 24:17.1), sophomore Sam Hubert (43rd, 24:32.4), freshman Tanner Tally (57th, 24:41.4), freshman Christopher Stone (72nd, 24:49.9) and freshman Quenton Walion (88th, 25:01.1).

Friday’s meet marked the third time this season the men have finished in the top five.

The women’s 6K race followed suit and finished 13th as a team. Sophomore Kenadi Krueger was the first Jayhawk to finish in 68th place with a personal-best time of 21:51.3. Junior Lona Latema followed Krueger in 78th place with a time of 22:00.1. Junior Avryl Johnson (83rd, 22:05.1) and freshman Aaliyah Moore (93rd, 22:14.7) timed in a personal best, rounding out the top 100 for the Jayhawks.

Up Next:

Both teams will travel to Stillwater, Okla. to compete in the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15. The men’s 8K will kick off the event at 9:30 a.m. CT followed by the women’s 6K at 10:20 a.m. CT.