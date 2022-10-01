Jayhawk Rowing Races at Head of the Oklahoma share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Kansas Rowing traveled to Oklahoma City for their first event of the fall season and competed at the Head of the Oklahoma regatta on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Jayhawks raced eight boats at the regatta, all eight being varsity crews. The varsity rowers made top 25 and top 10 in their races on Saturday, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

"The team did an all-around good job from managing travel, prepping equipment, warmup, racing and recovery. We’ll get right back to work Monday building the foundation for the spring season and prepping for another couple of fall racing opportunities." Coach Carrie Cook-Callen

Kansas had five boats in the water for the Women’s Collegiate 4+, with the team of Danielle Brunig at coxswain, Laine Draper, Liz Weber, Grace Wallrapp, and Melia Martin at bow placing fourth with a time of 15:54:5. The four other varsity boats finished in the top 25. The Jayhawks then finished fifth in the Saturday evening Women’s Collegiate 8+, with the boat of Audrey Owens, Laine Draper, Liz Weber, Grace Wallrapp, Karly Larson, Laura Teska, Amber Cayci, Shay Pemberton, and Melia Martin finishing in 15:05:5. Each of the other two teams finished in the top 10 and they were separated by less than a minute, with the team of Alaina Ronning at coxswain, Cameron Boyd, Kai Alexander, Nastia Draha, Sella Warren, Karlie Brewer, and Ava Black at bow finishing 10th in a time of 15:44:9.

"It’s very exiting to see the work these past few years showcased today and where we can take this momentum in the spring. The newcomers are completely buying into the energy, and you can see those steps being taken forward." Senior Grace Wallrapp