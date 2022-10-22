Jayhawk Rowing Races at the Head of the Charles

"This weekend was a great opportunity for our team to represent Kansas Rowing at the highest level in fall head racing and put our name on the map. As a boat, we were able to handle all of the distractions head racing throws at you and race down the course efficiently and powerfully. Placing in the top 10 was a goal we had coming into the weekend, so we are very proud of this result and look forward to channeling this momentum into training for the spring season, We felt the force of our whole team behind us as our teammates hosted a watch party for us back home in Lawrence. Rock Chalk!"

Graduate Student Shay Pemberton