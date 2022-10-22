Jayhawk Rowing Races at the Head of the Charles
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – In their return to the Head of the Charles regatta for the first time in over 20 years, the Kansas Rowing one varsity crew placed 10th out of 40 teams in this prestigious event.
"It was a great fall day for racing here in Boston. The stage was big and this group of largely-midwest athletes handled it well. Audrey (Owens) steered a really good course, moving the Jayhawks ahead of four crews before heading into the last bridge. Her preparation for this race was very thorough and it showed on race day. The rowers did their part as well and continued to race responsively and focused on their boats effort and unity."Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Participation in the Head of the Charles required an application by the Jayhawks, who were picked to compete for the first time since 1999. The Jayhawks competed in the Women’s Club 8+, with the boat of coxswain Audrey Owens, 8- Alaina Ronning, 7- Amber Cayci, 6- Grace Wallrapp, 5- Liz Weber, 4- Melia Martin, 3- Laine Draper, 2- Stella Warren, and 1- Shay Pemberton. The team finished the three-mile course with a time of 16:55.93, which was within 30 seconds of first place in the race.
"This weekend was a great opportunity for our team to represent Kansas Rowing at the highest level in fall head racing and put our name on the map. As a boat, we were able to handle all of the distractions head racing throws at you and race down the course efficiently and powerfully. Placing in the top 10 was a goal we had coming into the weekend, so we are very proud of this result and look forward to channeling this momentum into training for the spring season, We felt the force of our whole team behind us as our teammates hosted a watch party for us back home in Lawrence. Rock Chalk!"Graduate Student Shay Pemberton
Kansas Rowing is back in action on Sunday, November 6th, at Burcham Park in Lawrence as they end the fall season with the Jayhawk Jamboree.