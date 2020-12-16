⚾ Jayhawks Add Neal To 2021 Class
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball head coach Ritch Price announced the addition of Devin Neal to the 2021 class. Neal signed as a member of the 2021 football signing class Wednesday, and will also play baseball for the Jayhawks.
Devin Neal | OF | Lawrence, Kansas | Lawrence HS
- Prep Baseball Report No. 2 outfielder in Kansas and No. 9 player in Kansas
- 2019 Kanas 6A All-State Second Team selection and All-Sunflower League outfielder
- A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit
- Ranked as a top 1,000 recruit nationally by 247 Sports at No. 415
- Helped lead team to a 9-1 record
- Named to the 2020 All-State Football Top 11 by the Topeka Capital-Journal
- Named First-Team Class 6A All-State by the Capital-Journal
- Named First-Team All-State by the Wichita Eagle
- Rushed for more than 1,300 yards and added 20 touchdowns as a senior for the Lions.
- Member of the 2021 Kansas football signing class
"I'm thrilled Devin will be playing both football and baseball for the Jayhawks! He is not only an outstanding athlete, he's a world class person. The Jayhawks have had several outstanding two-sport athletes over the years and Devin is joining the elite fraternity. Devin has a really good swing and great speed on the bases. He is the second dual sport player we have added to our program along with current freshman Trevor Kardell, and comes from the same local HS that produced All Big 12 outfielder Brian Heere. We know Devin is regarded as a high ranked recruit in football, he also has the ability to be a drafted baseball player in the future as he continues to develop and gain experience on the baseball field. "Ritch Price on Neal
2021 Kansas Baseball Additions
|NAME
|POSITION // HOMETOWN
|Payton Allen
|INF // Rogers, Arkansas
|Jonathan Cymrot
|UT/P // San Jose, California
|Tyler Gerety
|INF // Sabetha, Kansas
|Chase Jans
|OF // Overland Park, Kansas
|Devin Neal
|OF // Lawrence, Kansas