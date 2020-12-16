⚾ Jayhawks Add Neal To 2021 Class

"I'm thrilled Devin will be playing both football and baseball for the Jayhawks! He is not only an outstanding athlete, he's a world class person. The Jayhawks have had several outstanding two-sport athletes over the years and Devin is joining the elite fraternity. Devin has a really good swing and great speed on the bases. He is the second dual sport player we have added to our program along with current freshman Trevor Kardell, and comes from the same local HS that produced All Big 12 outfielder Brian Heere. We know Devin is regarded as a high ranked recruit in football, he also has the ability to be a drafted baseball player in the future as he continues to develop and gain experience on the baseball field. "

Ritch Price on Neal