🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks, Cooper Post Strong 1st Day at Marquette Intercollegiate

HARTFORD, Wisc. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team had a strong start to its 2021-22 season Sunday during the first round of the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills Golf Course.

The Jayhawks shot five-under as a team and sit in fourth place after the opening day. Purdue is the first-round leader at -13, followed by South Florida (-10), Texas A&M (-6), Kansas (-5) and Notre Dame (-3) in the top five of the 17-team field.

Sophomore Davis Cooper, playing in his first tournament as a member of the five-person lineup, posted a career-low round of 68 to pace the Jayhawks on the opening day. He is tied for eighth and is three shots off the lead.

Cooper posted a bogey-free round, pouring in birdies on holes No. 2, 5, 11 and 18.

“It was a solid start to the year,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I’m really proud of Davis Cooper, and his play today. Four birdies and 14 pars is golfing your ball on this golf course. This is his first college event playing with the team, and he handled himself like a veteran.”

Fellow sophomore Luke Kluver also had a stellar first day, posting a two-under 70. Kluver, who is currently tied for 13th, had five birdies on his card and overcame a double bogey on the par-four fourth to post a strong opening round. Kluver did damage on the par-fives, picking up birdies on three of the four on the course.

Senior Harry Hiller was also under par with a one-under 71. Hillier had two birdies and one bogey on the front, before compiling nine straight pars on the back.

Seniors Ben Sigel and Callum Bruce each shot two-over 74 to open tournament play. Bruce was four-over through three holes, before playing the final 14 holes at two-under.

“Luke and Harry were solid and unfortunately, we couldn’t get a really good score out of Callum or Ben,” Bermel said. “I know they will bounce back and play well. Obviously, it’s just the first day, but we got off to a solid start, and now we need to continue to build on it.”

Sophomore William Duquette is also on the trip and is participating in the Washington County Individual at a neighboring course. He shot a one-over 73.

The Jayhawks, paired with East Tennessee State and Minnesota, will begin teeing off for the second round at 9:50 a.m., Monday. Cooper will be the last Kansas player off at 10:30 a.m. Live stats will be available through Golfstat.