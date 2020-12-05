🏈 Kansas Defense Shines in Loss to Texas Tech, 16-13

LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a dominant performance from its defense, the Kansas Jayhawks dropped a tight game Saturday to Texas Tech, 16-13 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Jayhawks fell to 0-9 on the season and 0-8 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech concluded its season with a 4-6 record and a 3-6 mark in league play.

Tech placekicker Jonathan Garibay connected on a 36-yard field goal with 5:36 remaining to pull the Red Raiders ahead to give them a 16-13 lead, which held up to be the final.

The Kansas defense shined in the defeat, forcing a season-high four turnovers, with freshman cornerback Karon Prunty accounting for two of them with an interception and a forced fumble. Nate Betts and Marcus Harris also forced fumbles for the Jayhawks. Kansas entered the game with just five turnovers on the season.

Offensively, true freshman running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., had his second-straight big game. Hishaw scored a critical 12-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and rushed for a career-high 87 yards on 22 carries. The 12-yard score was Hishaw’s second-career touchdown after scoring against Iowa State earlier this year.

It is the second-straight week a true freshman led Kansas in rushing after Amauri Pesek-Hickson rushed for 100 yards last week against TCU.

The Jayhawks trailed 10-0 late in the first half before placekicker Jacob Borcilla connected on a 42-yard field goal as time expired in the half to make it 10-3 and get Kansas on the scoreboard at the break.

The two teams traded field goals in the third quarter to make it 13-6 heading into the final quarter. Hishaw scored after the Harris forced fumble to cap a seven-play, 44-yard drive and tie the game at 13 with 10:46 to play in the game.

But Texas Tech drove 52 yards on 10 plays, spanning more than five minutes, to lead to the game-winning field goal.

Prunty led the Jayhawk defense with four tackles, an interception, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. The interception was the first of his young career. Kyle Mayberry and Ricky Thomas each led the Jayhawks with seven tackles apiece. Betts had six tackles to go with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Nick Channel added five tackles and a sack in the loss for Kansas.

Quarterback Miles Kendrick finished the day with 102 passing yards and 23 rushing yards. He had a team-long 20-yard rush to set up the Hishaw touchdown in the fourth quarter. True freshman Luke Grimm led Kansas with six catches for 41 yards.

The Jayhawks will return to action Saturday, Dec. 12, where they will face Texas in the regular-season finale. Kick is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and will be televised by ESPNU.