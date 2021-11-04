🏐 Jayhawks Fall in Opener at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Kansas Volleyball (12-10, 4-7 Big 12) suffered a 3-0 defeat on Thursday, Nov. 4, at WVU Coliseum as they fell 25-18, 30-28, 25-15 to West Virginia.

The Jayhawks hit negative in the first set, finishing with six kills and eight hitting errors for an attack percentage of -.062. WVU scored five of the first six points and never looked back, maintaining a lead of at least three points before pulling away to win the set 25-18.

The second set followed a much different script, featuring 20 ties and nine lead changes as the teams needed multiple extra points to determine a winner. Neither team led by more than three points in the set and KU opened up an 18-15 advantage midway through. WVU would knot the score at 20-20 and then the score would be tied on every point from 22-to-28. Kansas committed a serving error at 28-28, which allowed the Mountaineers to finish off the set with a kill at 30-28.

West Virginia scored seven consecutive points early in the third set, doubling the Jayhawks up at 14-7 after the score was tied at 7-all. KU put down seven kills in the set, but also had seven attacking errors as they were held to a hitting percentage of .018 for the match.

Caroline Bien led the Jayhawks with eight kills and seven digs while Rachel Langs added six kills. Jenny Mosser and Camryn Turner tied for team-high honors with nine digs apiece and Turner also dished out a team-best 20 assists.

The Jayhawks one statistical advantage in the match was in blocks, where KU finished with 11.0 compared to 7.0 for WVU. Bien and Caroline Crawford had two blocks apiece while Langs, Mosser and Anezka Szabo each had two.

Kansas and West Virginia will conclude their weekend series on Friday, Nov. 5, at 2 pm in Morgantown in a match that will be broadcast on ESPNU.