⛳️ Jayhawks Finish Day 1 at the Battle at the Beach

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – Kansas women’s golf completed the first round at the Battle at the Beach at Club Campestre San Jose. The Jayhawks are currently sitting in tied for 11th behind 2-over performance from sophomore Johanna Ebner.

Kansas shot a 298 (+14) in its first round and is tied with Wisconsin in the 17-team field. KU is five shots from eighth place heading into Saturday’s second round. Ole Miss leads the tourney at 2-under (282), two shots ahead of second-place Vanderbilt at 284 (E).

Leading Kansas was Ebner, who carded two birdies and 12 pars for her round. She is tied for 25th in the 89-golfer field. Next, three KU players, seniors Pear Pooratanaopa and Esme Hamilton, and sophomore Jordan Rothman shot 4-over and sit tied for 46th.

Freshman Anna Wallin shot a 7-over and collected three birdies for her first collegiate round.

The second round of the Battle at the Beach will be on Saturday with an 8 a.m. (MNT) shotgun start. Live stats can be found via Birdiefire.com.