🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Finish Second at Big 12 Swim & Dive Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team capped off its week at the Big 12 swim & dive Championships in Morgantown, W.V., placing second as a team with 618 points.

Kansas’ second-place finish marks the fourth-straight second place finish for the Jayhawks, dating back to the 2019 Championships. Texas claimed the women’s Big 12 Championship with 1,033 points.

Kansas’ weekend was highlighted by a number of strong performances, including a pair of school records from senior Kate Steward in the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke.

On Saturday, Steward set out to break her own school record in the 200 breaststroke, which she initially broke in Saturday morning’s prelims, finishing in 2:09.73. Steward would once again break her school record in the finals on Saturday evening, clocking a 2:08.90. Kansas freshman Brigid Gwidt put together a strong finish by placing seventh in 2:16.86.

Kansas got Saturday’s finals started with the women’s 200 backstroke, where senior Dewi Blose led the Jayhawks with a fourth-place finish in 1:58.60. Freshman Ellie Howe wasn’t far behind, placing sixth in 1:58.72.

In the women’s 100-yard freestyle, Kansas junior Claudia Dougan placed seventh overall with a time of 50.43.

Kansas’ Amelie Lessing and Paige Riekhof put together a strong race in the women’s 200-yard butterfly, with Lessing placing fourth in 2:01.64, followed by Riekhof in 2:01.96.

Kansas closed out the final day of the Big 12 Championship in the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay, with the team of Dougan, Autumn Looney, Ellie Wehrmann and Keyla Brown finishing fourth in 3:24.44.