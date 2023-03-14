🥎 Jayhawks Host Rock Challenge This Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team is set to host the Rock Chalk Challenge beginning March 15 at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence, Kan.

The Jayhawks will face off against Tulsa (14-11) in a doubleheader Wednesday, March 15 at 2 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT.

Kansas will play Nebraska and UMKC Sunday, March 19, at 1:30 p.m. CT and 4 p.m. CT. Sunday’s schedule is still tentative due to forecasted inclement weather.

Kansas is coming off of a 1-3 record at the Jayhawk Invitational, with losses to No. 12 Stanford, Central Arkansas and South Dakota State. The Jayhawks were able to defeat South Dakota State by a margin of 5-3 in the second game of the doubleheader on Sunday.

Kansas is led by junior catcher Lyric Moore, who leads the team in runs (14), hits (19), doubles (7), RBIs (19) and slugging percentage (.632). Moore was also named the Big 12 Player of the Week on February 14th for her impressive performance at the Candrea Classic.

TICKETS

Any ticket purchased for this weekend is eligible to be scanned in. Fans can also purchase tickets for tomorrow’s doubleheader here.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app. For up-to-date information regarding weather visit kuathletics.com or follow along the official Kansas softball twitter page @KUSoftball.

ROCK CHALK CHALLENGE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 15

Kansas vs. Tulsa (2:00 p.m. CT)

Kansas vs. Tulsa (4:30 p.m. CT)

Sunday, March 19 (tentative)

UMKC vs. Nebraska (11:00 a.m. CT)

Kansas vs. Nebraska (1:30 p.m. CT)

Kansas vs. UMKC (4:00 p.m. CT)