🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Open Spring at The Prestige at PGA West

Tournament: The Prestige

Course: PGA West – Greg Norman Course

Par/Yards: 71/7,100

When: Feb. 19-21

Participating Teams: #5 Washington, #18 Oregon, #23 Chattanooga, #24 Texas Tech, #26 Duke, #28 Baylor, #31 UCLA, #36 Northwestern, #38 SMU, #42 Loyola Marymount, #46 Oregon State, #47 Louisville, #61 San Francisco, #63 Washington State, #67 Colorado State, #69 Kansas State, #80 Iowa State, #86 KANSAS, #88 Stanford, #98 Princeton, #100 Cal Poly, #105 UC Davis, #116 San Diego and #121 Nevada.

Live Stats: Smart Golf

LA QUINTA, Calif. – The Kansas men’s golf team will kick off their 2024 spring season at The Prestige in La Quinta, California at the PGA West – Greg Norman Course, Feb. 19-21.

The Jayhawks will take part in the three-day, 54-hole event which includes a loaded field of 24 teams, four of which are ranked in the Spikemark top-25. 12th-year head coach Jamie Bermel will travel a lineup of seniors including William Duquette, Gunnar Broin, Davis Cooper, Cecil Belisle and sophomore Will King. Sophomore Marijn Hoogeveen and freshman Max Jelinek will also travel with the team and compete as individuals for Kansas.

The Prestige will consist of 18 holes each day, beginning on Monday, Feb. 19 and concluding Wednesday, Feb. 21. Kansas will be paired with San Francisco and Princeton for the first round with a 1:00 p.m. CT tee time, starting on hole 10.

“We have had three good days of practice and the guys are ready to compete,” said Bermel ahead of the tournament. “It’s a big field this week on a good golf course and we’re excited to kick off the spring with good scores.”

Kansas looks to kick off their spring season on a high note, aiming for the team’s eighth-straight NCAA Regional appearance. The team’s fall season was highlighted by two individual champions and two top-five team finishes.

Kansas opened the 2023-24 season at the Fold of Honor Collegiate, a 54-hole tournament televised on the Golf Channel. Belisle, a senior from Red Wing, Minnesota, earned his first Division I collegiate victory at the event after finishing as the only golfer under-par for the event (-1). Belisle carries a 72.20 stroke average for the season and of his 15 rounds played in the fall, 14 of those were counted towards Kansas’ score.

Just five days after Belisle claimed first at the season-opener, King hoisted a first-place trophy of his own, becoming back-to-back individual champions for the first time since 2019 U.S. Open Champion and former KU golfer Gary Woodland won consecutive tournaments in 2006-07.

King, a sophomore sensation from Olathe, Kansas, earned his first collegiate individual title after topping at 75-player field at the Gopher Invitational with a score of -8. Knocking down a team-high five rounds under par, King brings a 72.46 stroke average into the spring season. In Kansas’ final event of the fall at the Ka’anapali Classic, King fired off a 65 (-6) for a new career low 18-hole score.

Broin, a senior from Shorewood, Minnesota, put together a solid fall campaign and led the Jayhawks in scoring average (71.60) while notching a top-20 and top-10 finish. Broin’s top finish of the fall came at the Fighting Irish Classic, tying for seventh at -2.

Cooper, an Overland Park, Kansas native, looks to bounce back this spring after an uncharacteristic fall season. Despite not being able to find the top of the leaderboards, Cooper competed in every available round for Kansas, posting three under-par rounds with a 74.13 scoring average.

From Montreal, Canada, Duquette rounds out the five-person lineup for the Jayhawks and looks to finish his collegiate career on a high note. Having averaged 75.50 strokes per round over the fall, Duquette’s best finish came at the Fighting Irish Classic, where he tied for 21st at +2.

Jelinek will compete in the event as an individual for Kansas. From Prague, Czech Republic, Jelinek competed in four events in the fall, three as an individual and one in Bermel’s five-person lineup. Jelinek carries a 72.66 stroke average into the spring and carded three rounds in the 60’s. In his collegiate debut at the Minnesota Golf Classic, Jelinek tied for second after an -8 tournament.

Hoogeveen, a native of Dordrecht, Netherlands, will make his Jayhawk debut and compete as an individual for Kansas.

Live scoring for the Prestige will be available on Smart Golf. Fans can also follow live updates with the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will travel to St. Simmons Island, Georgia for the Johnnie-O at Sea Island, March 11-12. The tournament will take place at Seaside Golf Course where Kansas finished fifth last year highlighted by two top-10 finishes (Broin, T6 and Duquette, T9).