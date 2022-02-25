Jayhawks Send Three to 2022 Women’s National Team Open Program

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Volleyball will send three representatives to the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Program this Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25-27 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The weekend event will be held in the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

The Jayhawks are sending Caroline Bien, Camryn Turner and Rhian Swanson to represent the program at this event.

This past season, Bien played in all 111 of Kansas’ sets. She led the team with 329 kills, averaging 2.96 kills per set. She became the 10th Jayhawk to receive an AVCA All-American recognition, as she was a 2021 Honorable Mention. She was also named the AVCA Regional Freshman of the Year and the Big 12 Freshman of the year. She earned a spot on the All-Region Team as well as the All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Rookie Team. Additionally, she was named to the Pittsburgh Regional Team following her performance in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Turner also had a successful 2021 season as she stepped into her role as the setter. The freshman from Topeka, Kansas had 583 assists, which led the team. She also had 213 digs. Turner was named to the all-conference team as she joined Bien on the All-Big 12 Rookie Team. Turner earned the Big 12 Rookie of the Week title for the week of Nov. 23.

Swanson has just joined the Kansas squad this semester, but in her time at McPherson High school, she had 2,037 career kills, including this past season 728 as a senior. With her successful final season at the high school level, she was named Second Team AVCA High School All-America in 2021. She was also named to the AVCA All-Region team and received numerous other recognitions in her high school career.

The Women’s National Team Open Program, formerly known as the Open Tryout, is part of the selection process for the U.S. Women’s National Team, USA Volleyball’s NCAA Elite Athlete List, and the 2022 U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team.