⚾️ Jayhawks Suffer Loss in Opening Game of the Cambria College Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. — In the first game of the Cambria College Classic, the Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Michigan State Spartans by a score of 11-2.

Kansas drops to 3-5 on the season, while Michigan State improves to 4-4.

Michigan State started off the scoring in the second inning with a two-run homer by Zaid Walker. Michigan State would then go on to score two more runs in both the third and fourth innings, before a five-run fifth inning to make the score 11-0.

Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Cole Larsen suffered the loss after allowing nine runs, eight earned, over four innings of work. Redshirt freshman left-hander Grant Shepherd came out of the bullpen and recorded a career-high four strikeouts over two scoreless innings.

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna did have a multi-hit game on Friday. He went 2-for-2 with a triple and a walk. Ahuna’s triple came with two outs in the first inning, but the Jayhawks were unable to bring him in to get an early lead. Kansas scored a pair of runs late with a two-run triple off the bat of redshirt junior Reyce Curnane in the ninth inning.

The Jayhawks will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be live streamed on BTN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network.