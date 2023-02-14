🎾 Jayhawks to Host Arizona, Texas Tech, and UC Santa Barbara

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis is set to return home for a trio of matches this weekend, as the Jayhawks host Arizona, Texas Tech and UC Santa Barbara to the Jayhawk Tennis Center on February 17-18.

The matches will be Kansas’ first at home since hosting Wichita State to the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Jan. 21, which the Jayhawks won, 6-1. Three matches will be played on Friday beginning at 10 a.m., before continuing with four matches on Saturday as early as 9 a.m. Admission to the Jayhawk Tennis Center is free.

Kansas is coming off a strong performance at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, where they went 1-1, including a 4-0 sweep against Oregon. Kansas dropped a 4-0 decision to No. 16 Michigan, which featured the second ranked doubles team, and six singles players were ranked in the top 103 in the country.

In all three dual matches Kansas has played thus far, the winner of the doubles point ended up winning the match. Including the fall season, the Jayhawks are 21-22 in doubles play (.488).

Following this weekend’s matches, the Jayhawks will return home to host SMU on February 26th at 12 pm.