🏀 Jayhawks to Wear Adidas Commemorative Uniforms Honoring Black Excellence

LAWRENCE, Kan. – On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Kansas and Kansas State will honor two former players who broke the color barrier at each institution in 1951-52 – LaVannes Squires of Kansas and Gene Wilson of Kansas State. Both teams will have shooting shirts and the Kansas coaches will wear a patch honoring these individuals. Additionally, Kansas will have adidas commemorative uniforms Honoring Black Excellence for the contest.

Squires passed away on Feb. 19, 2021. For Tuesday’s game, KU’s on-court recognition will include La Tanya Squires (LaVannes’ daughter), Gwen Squires (LaVannes’ niece), Goulade Farrah (LaVannes’ mentee) and Joshua Smiley (LaVannes’ great nephew).

Squires lettered three seasons at KU from 1952-54 under head coach Phog Allen. He appeared in 33 games in his career. In 1950-51 Squires earned KU’s Freshman Basketball Award. With Squires on the team, Kansas won the 1952 NCAA championship, three Big Seven regular-season titles and two Big Seven Holiday Tournaments.

Squires and Wilson were also honored when Kansas played at Kansas State on Jan. 22.