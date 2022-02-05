👟 Jayhawks Wrap up Weekend at the Husker Invitational

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams concluded a successful weekend at the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, highlighted by a number of personal best performances.

The two-day Husker Invitational began on Friday, where Kansas recorded several top finishes.

In the women’s pole vault on Friday, Kansas’ Khristen Bryant placed third overall with a top jump of 3.82m (12-6.25 ft.), which marked a new season best. Kansas’ Avery Brooks also recorded a top-five finish by placing fifth with a jump of 3.67m (12-5 ft.).

On the track on Friday, senior Honour Finley was off and running in the women’s 400 meters final, where she placed fourth overall with a time of 55.56. In the men’s 400 meters, Kansas Michael Joseph ran to a personal best time of 47.99 to place fourth. Freshman Evann Seratte also put together a strong performance in the women’s 600 meters, clocking a personal best 1:34.87 to place fifth.

On the second day of the Husker Invitational, the Jayhawks set 14 new individual personal bests, including three performances that made the KU record books.

In the women’s shot put, Kansas senior Alexandra Emilianov picked up from where she left off earlier this season, throwing 16.41m (53-10.25 ft.) to mark the No. 8 KU indoor performance. Emilianov’s throw comes after tying the school record at the Bob Timmons Challenge on December 4, where she threw 16.80m (55-1.5 ft.).

Junior Rylee Anderson also continued her strong start to the indoor season, as she jumped 1.83m (6-0 ft.) in the women’s high jump to place second and mark the No. 5 KU all-time performance in the event. Anderson also tied the KU indoor high jump record earlier this season, marking 1.86m (6-1.25 ft.) at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular on January 14.

In the women’s 800 meters, junior Avyrl Johnson became the No. 4 all-time KU performer by running a 2:08.05, placing second.

Kansas’ Zach Bradford claimed Kansas’ sole victory of the weekend in the men’s pole vault on Saturday, jumping 5.66m (18-06.75 ft.), while freshman Clayton Simms placed second by jumping 5.36m (17-7 ft.).

The Jayhawks return to action next weekend when they split between the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa and the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. Both meets will begin on Friday, February 11 and will continue into Saturday, February 12.