⚾ Josenberger Ties School Record in North Dakota State Series Finale

Freshman Tavian Josenberger extended his hitting streak to a record-tying 24-games and drove in two runs. Josenberger tied the 24-game hitting streak of Jared Schweitzer, who accomplished the feat in 2005. The two hitting streaks occurred with Ritch Price as the Kansas head coach.

KU (24-21, 4-11 Big 12) rallied back from a 4-0 deficit but couldn’t overcome NDSU (28-13, 14-9 Summit League) and dropped the series.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell, 5-3, to the North Dakota State Bison in the third and final game of the series on Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark.

Everhett Hazelwood started on the mound for Kansas and struck out six batters through four innings of work.

The contest was a pitcher’s duel through four innings, but NDSU put up a four spot in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead.

Kansas started a rally in the bottom of the seventh. Anthony Tulimero singled with one out and James Cosentino drew a walk to put two on for Jack Wagner. Wagner doubled down the left field line to bring in Tulimero.

Tavian Josenberger stepped up to the plate and extended his hitting streak to a record-tying 24 games with a single up the middle. His single scored both Cosentino and Wagner and brought the Jayhawks within one run, 4-3.

NDSU got a run back in the eighth to extend its lead, 5-3.

The Jayhawks fought back again in the bottom of the eighth. Tom Lichty reached base on an infield single, Dylan Ditzenberger singled through the right side and Cosentino walked to load the bases with two outs. The rally was cut short on a fly out without a run scored.

Jonah Ulane pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief and kept the Jayhawks in the game, but the offense couldn’t overcome the Bison pitching staff.

Maui Ahuna led the offense, going 3-for-5 with a double.

UP NEXT

Kansas continues its homestand against Missouri State Wednesday, May 5 at 6 p.m.