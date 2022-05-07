👟 Kansas Competes in Final Regular Season Meet of Season

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas track and field finished off its regular season at the Ward Haylett Invitational at R.V. Christian Track in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday.

Kansas competed in 11 events at the Ward Haylett Invitational, in which the Jayhawks won three events, the women’s 100 meters, men’s 800 meters and the women’s 400-meter hurdles.

Freshman Jaden Patterson got the day started for KU in the men’s long jump, where he recorded a second-place finish by jumping 6.90m (22-7.75 ft.). Sophomore Creed Puyear placed fourth in the event, jumping 6.85m (22-5.75 ft.).

In the women’s pole vault, sophomore Taylor Starkey placed second overall by jumping 3.90m (12-9.5 ft.). Freshman Bradey Koolen also placed second on the men’s side of the pole vault, clearing 4.95m (16-2.75 ft.).

On the track, sophomore Ahmya McKeithan crossed the line first in the women’s 100 meters in 11.74, which was her fastest time this season. McKeithan ran a personal best 11.69 at last year’s Big 12 Championship.

In the men’s 800 meters, junior Justice Dick ran a strong race to finish first in 1:51.36, while sophomore TJ Robinson placed fifth in 1:53.97.

Freshman Angelina Arinze continued to show improvement in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, running a personal best 1:01.97 to win the event. Senior Anna Siemens placed second behind Arinze in 1:02.03.

Kansas will now set its sights on the postseason, as the Jayhawks are set to compete in the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Lubbock, Texas May 13-15.