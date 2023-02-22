🏊‍♀️ Kansas Completes Day One at the 2023 Big 12 Championships

AUSTIN, Texas – The Kansas swimming and diving team competed in the first day of the 2023 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships in Austin, Texas on Wednesday at Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

Day one of the Big 12 Championships consisted of three women’s finals, including the 200 medley relay, 800 free relay and the one-meter diving final.

In the 200 medley relay, the relay team of freshmen Molly Robinson and Lydia Lafferty, sophomore Lezli Sisung and senior captain Keyla Brown placed fifth, racing to a finish of 1:41.46

In the next event, the Jayhawks took fourth. The relay team of juniors Claudia Dougan and Ellie Wehrmann, sophomore Eleni Kotzamanis and freshman Hailey Farrell swam to a time of 7:25.10.

To round out the night was the one-meter diving final, where freshman Lize van Leeuwen placed seventh, scoring 298.60 points.

UP NEXT

Day two of the 2023 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships will begin with prelims starting at 10 a.m. CT, followed by finals starting at 1:45 p.m. CT.

CURRENT STANDINGS

Texas – 80 West Virginia – 66 Iowa State – 62 TCU – 62 Kansas – 58

ORDER OF EVENTS

Thursday

Swimming Prelims – 10:00 a.m.

Women’s Team Diving Exhibition Final – 1:45 p.m.

Swimming Finals – 6:00 p.m.

Friday

Swimming Prelims – 10:00 a.m.

Women’s 3M Prelims – 3:30 p.m.

Women’s 3M Consolation Final – 4:15 p.m.

Swimming Finals – 6:00 p.m.

Women’s 3M Diving Final – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Swimming Prelims – 10:00 a.m.

Women’s Platform Diving Prelims – 10:15 a.m.

Women’s Platform Diving Consolation Final – 11:00 a.m.

1650 Heats – 4:00 p.m.

Women’s Platform Diving Final – 5:00 p.m.

Swimming Finals – 6:00 p.m.