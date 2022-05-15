⚾️ Kansas Falls in Series Finale to No. 20 TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. — On senior day at Hoglund Ballpark Sunday, the No. 20 ranked TCU Horned Frogs came away with a 8-2 win against the Kansas Jayhawks. Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna hit his eighth home run of the season.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Augie Mihlbauer (2-0)

Final line: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO

Loss: Ryan Vanderhei (5-6)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 BB, 6 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Kansas jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Ahuna hit a solo home run to right-center field to put the Jayhawks ahead.

• TCU (32-18, 16-8) tied the game in the second inning when a run scored on a wild pitch.

• KU took the lead back in the bottom of the third on a throwing error that allowed Cooper McMurray to score.

• The Horned Frogs took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth on a two-out, two-run double by Tommy Sacco.

• In the fifth, TCU’s Kurtis Byrne hit a solo homer and Gray Rodgers hit an RBI single to make the score 5-2.

• A three-run homer by Brayden Taylor in the sixth pushed the score to 8-2.

UP NEXT

Kansas (20-32, 4-17) will host the Border Showdown against Missouri on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT at Hoglund Ballpark. The game will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.