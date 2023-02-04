🏀 Kansas Falls to No. 24 Texas, 68-65

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas duo of Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin combined for 41 points, but the Jayhawks came up just short as No. 24 Texas edged Kansas, 68-65, in Big 12 women’s basketball play Saturday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas dropped to 14-7 overall and 4-5 in Big 12 play, while Texas (17-6, 8-2) won its fifth-straight game.

Down 67-62 with 15.6 seconds remaining, KU’s Holly Kersgieter drained a three-pointer from the left corner to make the game 67-65 with 10.7 seconds on the clock. After a pair of missed UT free throws, Kansas called timeout yet had an entry pass stolen, ending the scoring threat. The Jayhawks would not get a shot off on its final two possessions with the clock winding down.

Jackson recorded her 14th double-double of the season with 21 points and 13 rebounds. It was the senior’s third 20-point scoring game of the 2022-23 season and Jackson’s 21 points matched her conference season high. Jackson was 9-for-11 (81.8%) from the field with a team-high four blocked shots. Franklin was also solid from the field, shooting 8-for-15 (53.3%) in posting her fifth 20-point effort of the season, including her second in Big 12 play. KU’s Wyvette Mayberry led the team with eight assists.

Kansas would lead a little over 24 minutes to Texas’ 8:35 and the game was tied nine times with seven lead changes. KU shot 50 percent (26-52) for the contest, marking its fourth game of shooting 50 percent or better this season.