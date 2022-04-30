🥎 Kansas Falls to No. 1 Oklahoma on Senior Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell 19-0 in five innings to the No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon in the second game of a three-game series at Arrocha Ballpark.

The top-ranked Sooners improved to 44-1 on the season and 13-1 in Big 12 play, while Kansas dropped to 15-30 overall and 2-12 in the conference.

Oklahoma starting pitcher Hope Trautwein, who entered the game having given up just one earned run in 69 innings pitched this season, pitched four scoreless innings to earn the win. She gave up three hits and one walk, and struck out one. Nicole May pitched the fifth and final inning for the Sooners.

Freshman Katie Brooks started in the circle against the Sooners and held them at bay through the first three innings. Oklahoma plated one in the first and two more in the second, before Brooks held the Sooners scoreless in the third.

But in the fourth, Oklahoma plated four runs and then exploded for a 12-run fifth inning to put the game out of reach. Jocelyn Alo, the all-time leading home run hitter in NCAA Softball history, hit her 23rd home run of the season and went 1-for-1 with four walks, four runs scored and a pair of RBI.

Second baseman Tiare Jennings and shortstop Grace Lyons both had three-hit games for the Sooners, while left fielder Alyssa Brito and first baseman Taylon Snow each had two hits in the win.

Savanna DesRochers went 1-for-2 for Kansas, as did Lyric Moore and Oliva Bruno.

The Jayhawks honored their three seniors – DesRochers, catcher Shelby Gayre and second baseman Cheyenne Hornbuckle – after the game in a Senior Day celebration.

The two teams will wrap up the series on Sunday at 12 p.m., at Arrocha Ballpark in the Jayhawks’ final home game of the season.