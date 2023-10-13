🏌️‍♂️ Kansas Heads to Mississippi for Fallen Oak Collegiate

Kansas will make its Fallen Oak Collegiate tournament debut on Sunday, with head coach Jamie Bermel traveling a lineup of seniors Davis Cooper, Gunnar Broin, Cecil Belisle, William Duquette, sophomore Will King and freshman Max Jelinek.

The Jayhawks will play 18 holes each day, from Sunday through Tuesday and will take part in the 12-team field tri-hosted by No. 10 Mississippi State, No. 3 Ole Miss and Southern Miss. The field also includes No. 1 Auburn, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana Tech, No. 29 SMU, UCF, UNLV and Wisconsin.

SAUCIER, Miss. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team will tee it up at Fallen Oak Golf Club on Sunday, Oct. 15 for the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational in Saucier, Mississippi.

"This is a great course and will be a real test of golf. We’re back to stroke play, so we will have a different game plan. This is a golf course where the key is driving the ball in the fairway. If we don’t, we need to get it back into position as the rough is very thick and the course will play long."

The Jayhawks are coming off a 10th-place finish at the Big 12 Match Play Championship, hosted in Houston, Texas. Cooper led Kansas with a record of 3-1-1, with one of those wins vaulted by a 45-foot chip-in to win his match. Broin finished the week 2-2-1, while Belisle put together a 2-3 record for the event. Duquette and King both finished 1-3-1 on the week.

Through four events, Belisle carries a stroke average of 72.78, highlighted by his first collegiate win at the Folds of Honor Collegiate (Sept. 4-6) on the Golf Channel.

King also picked up his first collegiate win earlier this season, posting an eight-under tournament at the Gopher Invitational (Sept. 10-11), helping the team to a third-place finish.

Broin picked up the third top-10 finish of his Jayhawk career at the Fighting Irish Classic, shooting two-under par with rounds of 69-71-68 to finish tied for seventh.

Cooper looks to continue his solid play after a productive week at Big 12 Match Play, picking up three wins and just one loss. Duquette is set for competition with his best finish of the season coming at the Fighting Irish Classic (T21, +2).

Jelinek will compete as an individual this week for Kansas. In Jelinek’s first collegiate event, he fired off rounds of 66-74-68 (-8) and finished second at the Minnesota Golf Classic on Sept. 10.

Live scoring for the Fallen Oak Collegiate will be available on Golfstat.