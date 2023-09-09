⚽️ Kansas Heads to No. 15 Washington State for Sunday Match



PULLMAN, Wash. – Kansas soccer travels out west to Pullman, Washington, to play the No. 15-ranked Washington State Cougars on Sunday at Lower Soccer Field. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT/1 p.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

Kansas is unbeaten on the season with a 3-0-4 record. The last time Kansas was unbeaten through the first seven games was the 2018 season when the Jayhawks made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

This week, Kansas received a vote in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 4 in the United Soccer Coaches Midwest Region poll. BYU, Texas and TCU are all ranked ahead of Kansas.

Through the first seven games, Kansas has posted the best save percentage (.857) in the Big 12.

The Jayhawks have allowed five goals through the first seven games which is tied for the fourth fewest in the Big 12.

Kansas played to a 1-1 draw at Kansas City on Thursday night. The match was the 500th career game at Kansas for Head Coach Mark Francis and Associate Head Coach Kelly Miller. Redshirt junior Hallie Klanke scored the lone goal for the Jayhawks. Sophomore Lexi Watts sent a through ball from midfield that caught Klanke in stride in the box and was able to finish.

Klanke was named to TopDrawerSoccer’s National Team of the Week on Sept. 5. She has 10 points in her last four games, which includes three goals and two assists. Klanke leads Kansas in goals (4), assists (5) and points (13) this season. Klanke is tied for fifth in the Big 12 in assists, tied for seventh in points and tied for ninth in goals.

Kansas and Washington State have met only once with the match happening on Sept. 12, 2021. Washington State traveled to Lawrence and defeated Kansas by a score of 3-0. The Cougars scored two goals in the first half and added a third goal a little over five minutes into the second half to secure the victory.

Washington State (5-1-0) is ranked No. 15 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and No. 25 in TopDrawerSoccer’s poll. The Cougars dropped their first game of the season on Thursday by a score of 1-0 to Saint Mary’s. Naomi Clark has led Washington State this season with three goals, while Nadia Cooper has started all six games in net and has posted a 1.00 goals against average.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Sunday’s match will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. A subscription is required to watch.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas begins Big 12 play on Thursday, Sept. 14 at Oklahoma. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN+.