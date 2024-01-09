🏀 Kansas Home Wednesday to Host No. 4 Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the fourth time this season, Kansas Women’s Basketball will face a nationally ranked opponent as the Jayhawks welcome No. 4 Baylor to Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Wayne Simien (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

In KU’s last game, super-senior guard Holly Kersgieter scored a team-high 21 points and knocked down 3-of-6 three-point attempts to break the school record for career three-pointers. Kersgieter has now connected on 239 career threes, surpassing the previous record of 237 held by Angie Halbleib (1994-97).

Kansas had a four-game winning streak over Texas Tech end in that game as the Lady Raiders prevailed 73-64, dropping the Jayhawks to 0-3 in Big 12 play this season.

Kansas will now host No. 4 Baylor, who is one of three unbeaten teams remaining in NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball. The Bears are 14-0 on the year and 3-0 in league play with victories over No. 5 Texas, No. 23 TCU and Houston.

Baylor will be the highest-ranked Kansas opponent at Allen Fieldhouse since KU hosted then-No. 2 Baylor in 2020. A Jayhawk victory on Wednesday would be KU’s first win over a top-five ranked opponent since March 4, 2009, when Kansas defeated No. 5 Baylor, 69-45.

Kersgieter is off to a strong start in Big 12 play, averaging a team-high 18.0 points per game while shooting 55.9% (19-34) from the field and an astounding 62.5% (10-16) from three-point range. She is up to No. 8 in school history in scoring with 1,727 career points, ninth in free throws made and tied for sixth in games played in addition to her three-point record.

Zakiyah Franklin continues to climb the historical charts as well, needing just two points to surpass Tamecka Dixon (1993-97) for ninth in career scoring at Kansas. Franklin, who has played more minutes than any other player in Kansas Women’s Basketball history, is fourth in school history for career assists and three three-pointers away from moving into the top 10 in school history.

With 12 rebounds at Texas Tech, Taiyanna Jackson moved into the top 10 in Kansas history. She has 830 rebounds in her three seasons at Kansas, which ranks ninth in school history, and she is just three away from passing Nakia Sanford (1996-99) for eighth. Jackson is also 19 points away from scoring 1,000 in her Kansas career and she is 31 blocked shots away from breaking KU’s school record.

Jackson is second on the team with 12.1 points per game this season, while leading the Jayhawks with 9.5 rebounds per game. She has recorded seven double-doubles this season, most recently with 13 points and 10 rebounds against West Virginia on Dec. 30, and she is fourth in school history with 34 career double-doubles.

S’Mya Nichols has scored 10 or more points 11 times this season and she leads the Jayhawks with 13.3 points per game for the season. Nichols was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Dec. 11, becoming the first Jayhawk to claim the award in three seasons.

Tickets

Single-game tickets for Big 12 Conference games are on-sale now, with tickets ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Up Next

Kansas is back at home for the second straight game on Saturday, Jan. 13, to host Oklahoma State. Tipoff at Allen Fieldhouse is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.