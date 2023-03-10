🏀 Jalen Wilson Named a Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Semifinalist

ATLANTA – Kansas redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson has been named one-of-10 semifinalists for the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday. Wilson is looking to become the third Jayhawk to win the Naismith Trophy joining Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason III (2017).

Joining Wilson as semifinalists are Zach Edey (Purdue), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Jamie Jaquez Jr. (UCLA), Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State), Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Brandon Miller (Alabama), Marcus Sasser (Houston), Drew Timme (Gonzaga) and Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona).

The unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team selection, Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.8 points per game, which is 29th nationally. Wilson has two 30-point performances and 18 games of 20 or more points scored this season.

The Denton, Texas, forward also leads the Big 12 in rebounds per game at 8.4 rpg and in double-doubles with 11. On March 7, Wilson was named All-America First Team by The Sporting News, which is one of the four entities the NCAA uses to determine Consensus All-America.

On nearly every national player of the year watch list, Wilson ranks tied for 28th on the Kansas career scoring list, currently at 1,386 points, and his 775 career rebounds are 14th on the KU list. Wilson’s 27 career double-doubles are ninth on the KU all-time list.

The Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year’s four finalists will be announced on Tuesday, March 21. The Fan Vote to help narrow the list down to the final honoree will open Tuesday, March 21, and close Tuesday, March 28. The fan vote will account for five percent of the overall final vote. The 2023 Naismith Trophy for Men’s Player of the Year will be awarded on Sunday, April 2 during the Men’s Final Four.

Jalen Wilson 2022-23 Honors

Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Finalist (1 of 5)

The Sporting News All-America First Team

Big 12 Player of the Year (unanimous selection)

All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous selection)

Wooden Award Final Ballot (1 of 15)

Oscar Robertson Trophy Late Season Watch List (1 of 15)

Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30)

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Top 10

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List

The Sporting News Midseason All-America First Team

Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List (1 of 50)

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Big 12 Player of the Week (12.5.22)

Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List

Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List (1 of 50)

The Sporting News Preseason All-America Second Team

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List

NABC Division I Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20)