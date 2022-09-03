👟 Kansas Men Come Out on Top at the Bob Timmons Classic

Gibbons won the men’s 6k race in 18:21.63, as three Jayhawks finished in the top-five overall, including freshman Tanner Newkirk (4th, 18:40.28) and freshman Tanner Talley (5th, 18:40.99). On the women’s side, junior Lona Latema won the women’s 5k with a strong 17:28.74, as the Jayhawk women placed second as a team.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas cross country opened its 2022 season at the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farms on Saturday, where junior Chandler Gibbens led the Kansas men to a first place finish with 22 points, while the Jayhawk women finished second with 43 points.

"I thought the men’s team did a great job of executing the team approach and they competed well throughout the race. They ran with a lot of confidence and focus. "

The Kansas men ran as a unit throughout the 6k course at Rim Rock Farm, with six Jayhawks finishing in the top-10 overall. Freshman Quenton Walion placed seventh overall in 18:46.99, followed by freshman Christopher Stone in ninth in 18:57.01 and junior Sam Hubert in 10th in 18:57.71.

In the women’s race, Kenadi Krueger placed seventh overall in 19:03.85, while freshman Tori Wingrove made her KU debut by placing 10th in 19:18.24. Freshman Eden Schwartz came in 12th in 19:30.40.

Up Next:

Kansas will hit the road for the first time this season when the Jayhawks travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to compete in the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17.