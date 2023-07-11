🏐 Kansas Picked Fifth in 2023 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – On Monday, the Big 12 announced that Kansas was ranked fifth overall in this year’s Big 12 preseason volleyball poll.

The preseason poll is determined by Big 12 head coaches who are not allowed to rank their own team.

Texas was voted the Big 12 volleyball favorite for a league-record 13th year in a row. The Longhorns have been picked atop the poll each season since 2011 and have been the unanimous choice for the past three years.



BYU was picked second in its debut season in the Conference, while Baylor was selected third, marking the seventh consecutive season the Bears have been in the top three.



TCU was tabbed fourth, their highest rank since 2019, while the Kansas Jayhawks took fifth. Houston came in sixth with Iowa State following to round out the top seven of the poll.



This season marks the first year that BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston will compete in the Big 12. Three of the four new members made the NCAA Tournament in 2022.



This season’s league schedule includes each team playing 18 matches over 10 weeks with six series matches and six single matches. Each team will play every conference opponent at least once during the season.

Kansas’ full schedule is still in the works, but the conference-only schedule can be found here. Season tickets can be found and purchased here.