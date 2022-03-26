👟 Kansas Rounds Out Action at the Texas Relays, ORU Invitational Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field concluded its weekend at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays and the Oral Roberts Invitational on Saturday, which saw 15 event victories throughout the weekend.

In Austin, Texas at the Texas Relays, Kansas was in action in pair of relay events and two field events, including the women’s high jump, where junior Rylee Anderson made her season debut by clearing 1.82m (5-11.5 ft.), placing second.

In the women’s 4×400 meter relay, Kansas placed sixth overall in 3:40.33, while the Kansas 4×800 meter relay also placed sixth in 7:31.84. Kansas senior Zach Bradford placed fourth overall in the men’s pole vault, clearing 5.50m (18-0.5 ft.).

While things were underway in Austin, a group of Jayhawks were also at the Oral Roberts Invitational in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

In the men’s hammer throw, sophomore Oleg Klykov had a strong performance by throwing 60.72m (199-02 ft.), which placed him first overall in the event. In another throws event, senior Alexandra Emilianov opened her outdoor season in the women’s discus by throwing 58.34m (191-05 ft.) which also won her event.

In the men’s long jump at the ORU Invitational, freshman George Jackson jumped a team-leading 7.45m (24-05.50 ft.) in his outdoor debut, which won him the event.

On the track, Kansas’ Jake Ralston notched a personal best 15:34.83 in the men’s 1,500 meters, which placed him second. Senior Anna Siemens took the top spot in the women’s 400 meters, crossing the finish line in 55.25.

Kansas will hit the road for the Sun Angel Classic in Tempe, Arizona from April 8-9. The meet marks the fifth of 11 outdoor meets during the 2022 outdoor season.