Kansas Rowing Dominates at Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. – Kansas Rowing topped Creighton in a dual event on Saturday, April 9. The Jayhawks were able to secure the top spot in four-of-five races.

Oread (2 Varsity 4+), Wakarusa (1 Varsity 4+), Ad Astra (2 Varsity 8+), Jayhawk Nation (3 Varsity 8+) and Toto’s Revenge (4 Varsity 8+) were all able to take first place in their events, while Wave The Wheat came in a close second with a time of 7:13.40 in the 1 Varsity 8+ event.