Kansas Rowing Dominates at Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. – Kansas Rowing topped Creighton in a dual event on Saturday, April 9. The Jayhawks were able to secure the top spot in four-of-five races.
Oread (2 Varsity 4+), Wakarusa (1 Varsity 4+), Ad Astra (2 Varsity 8+), Jayhawk Nation (3 Varsity 8+) and Toto’s Revenge (4 Varsity 8+) were all able to take first place in their events, while Wave The Wheat came in a close second with a time of 7:13.40 in the 1 Varsity 8+ event.
"It was exciting to travel with a bigger squad for the first time this season. The race was a good environment for our young athletes to experience 2K racing away from home in their crew. I’m looking forward to the hard work over the next couple of weeks as we ramp up for the Lake Wheeler Invite. "Associate Head Coach Guillermo Lemus
Ad Astra finished in first with a time of 7:21.9, leading them to a win over the Blue Jays.
"I think today was another great race day. Super proud of our boat for putting everything out on the race course and for working together to achieve our goals for today’s race."Senior Kinsey Hegedron
Up Next:
After a week off, Kansas will travel to Raleigh, N.C. to race in the Lake Wheeler Invite, hosted by Duke, on Friday, April 22.