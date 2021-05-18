Kansas Senior Awards Announced for 2021 Graduates

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Swimmer Manon Manning and baseball pitcher Jonah Ulane were named Kansas’ Dr. Robert Frederick Senior Scholar Athletes of the Year, Kansas athletics recently announced.

Manning and Ulane were recognized as the top senior scholar-athletes and given the award named Robert E. Frederick, former Director of Athletics and Professor at the University of Kansas. The award pays tribute to Dr. Frederick’s dedication to the excellence at KU and was named in his honor when he retired as the Director of Athletics in 2001.

Manning was the 2021 Big 12’s Women’s Swimming and Diving Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year. The Sellingen, Netherlands native finished the 2020-21 season with 23 top-four individual finishes. Included was a first-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke (1:55.57) at the 2021 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships a she helped lead KU to a runner-up finish. Additionally, Manning qualified for the NCAA Swim Championships in both the 100- and 200-yard backstrokes.

A three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection and a 2018 Academic All-Rookie Team member, Manning graduated from Kansas in May 2021 with a degree in business. Additionally, Manning was the recipient of the 2021 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, which is the highest academic honor presented by the Big 12.

From Omaha, Nebraska, Ulane graduated from KU in May 2021 with a master’s in business administration. A two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection and 2020 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award recipient, Ulane has pitched 22.2 innings in relief in 2021 and 82.1 throughout his career as a Jayhawk. He has struck out 26 batters this season to bring his career total to 114.

Assuming the closer role in 2019, Ulane has picked up nine saves this season to bring his career total to 20. He has held opponents scoreless in 16 of his 19 appearances this year and leads the team with a 1.59 ERA. While on the mound, he has limited opponents to a .139 batting average to propel himself to a 3-0 record.