🏈 Kansas Set to Host Texas for Senior Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will host their final home game of the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when they host the Texas Longhorns at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas will celebrate its 11 seniors prior to the final home game, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

Among the seniors being celebrated on Saturday include Jelani Arnold, Earl Bostick Jr., Sam Burt, Zion DeBose, Malcolm Lee, Caleb Sampson, Eddie Wilson, Lorenzo McCaskill, Monte McGary, Mac Copeland and Spencer Roe.

The Jayhawks (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) enter their final home game of the season averaging 7.33 yards per play this season, which ranks second nationally behind Ohio State (7.60). The program record for yards per play in a season is 6.40, set in 1950.

Kansas also ranks in the top-20 nationally in several statistical categories, including fourth in passing efficiency (171.99), seventh in third down conversion percentage (51.7%), 17th in scoring offense (36.9), 18th in rushing offense (210.5) and sixth in fewest sacks allowed (0.80 per game).

Head Coach Lance Leipold has Kansas bowl bound for the first time since 2008, while the Jayhawks also saw their first win over a ranked opponent since 2010 in their 37-16 win over #18 Oklahoma State on Nov. 5. Kansas is coming off a 43-28 defeat at the hands of Texas Tech on Nov. 12.

Texas (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) is led by running back Bijan Robinson, who leads the Big 12 Conference and ranks ninth nationally with 1,158 rushing yards. He’s also first in the conference in rushing yards per game at 115.8 and third in the Big 12 in rushing touchdowns with 12, just one behind the co-leaders. The Longhorns are 1-2 on the road this season and most recently fell to #4 TCU in Austin on Nov. 12, 17-10.

The meeting between the Jayhawks and Longhorns will be the 21st between the two teams, with the Longhorns leading the series at 16-4. It will be the first game played at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium between the Jayhawks and Longhorns since 2018. Texas leads the series in games played in Lawrence at 7-3. Kansas won the last meeting between the two teams in 2021, topping Texas in an overtime thriller, 57-56.

Following Kansas’ Senior Day matchup against Texas, the Jayhawks will close out the regular season with a trip to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Nov. 26.