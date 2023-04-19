👟 Kansas Shines on Day 3 of Relays Despite Weather Delay

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The third and final day of the 100th Kansas Relays consisted of plenty of strong performances from the Kansas Track and Field team, wrapping up the historic event in good fashion.

The jumps squad on both the men’s and women’s side had a solid day, with Tayton Klein winning the men’s long jump on a 7.56m jump. Tyler Pride took second place overall, with his 7.38m mark. Charli Foreman was the highest finisher for the women, placing fourth overall. Freshman Brenna Schwada hit a new PR of 5.31m, while Lauren Heck recorded the same mark in the event.

Senior Patrick Larrison took the victory in the men’s shot put, hitting an 18.75m mark in the event.

On the women’s side, Sofia Sluchaninova was the highest finisher in the women’s discus throw, recording a 52.52m throw.

Avryl Johnson was another senior victor for the Jayhawks, winning the 1500m with her time of 4:25.41. Lona Latema was right behind her in second place, while Addie Coppinger took fourth in the event.

Michael Joseph secured another 400m dash victory, running a 46.15. Meanwhile, Grant Lockwood PR’d for the second day in a row in the 400m, taking second place overall and running a 47.23.

The men’s pole vault squad had another sweep, with Clayton Simms coming out on top with a huge 5.65m clearance. Jake Freidel and Ashton Barkdull were neck-and-neck with their second place 5.22m mark, while Anthony Meacham took fourth with the same mark. Andrew Saloga came up in fifth, while Brady Koolen took sixth, both clearing 5.07m.

Up next, the Jayhawks will head to Arkansas for the John McDonnell Invitational on April 20-April 21.